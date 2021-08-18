GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

