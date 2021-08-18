GWM Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,300,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06.

