GWM Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $262.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

