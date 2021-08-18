GWM Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

