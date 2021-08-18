GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

