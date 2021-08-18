Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.15, indicating a potential downside of 14.43%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.39% 1.42% Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.28 $27.40 million $3.30 10.38 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.38 $390.61 million $0.96 13.57

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

