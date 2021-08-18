Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Critical Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.33% 12.73% 4.78% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

83.7% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 29.05%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion 0.83 $106.71 million $1.14 23.69 Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.61 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

