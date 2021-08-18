Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

