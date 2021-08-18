Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39.

