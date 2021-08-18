Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares during the last quarter.

PCY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59.

