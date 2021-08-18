Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

EBIZ stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

