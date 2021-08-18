Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

