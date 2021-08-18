Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

