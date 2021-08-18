Graviton (GTON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,186.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and $69,186.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00018420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00150001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,305.71 or 1.00201245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00884587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.86 or 0.06791719 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

