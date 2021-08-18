Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GRT.UN opened at C$88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

