Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

