Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 318 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.