Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

