Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company stock opened at $376.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $189.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

