Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

