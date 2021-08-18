Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SiTime worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM opened at $196.22 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4,905.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,589 shares of company stock worth $6,616,556. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.