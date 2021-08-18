Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

FRA:GYC opened at €23.36 ($27.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.96. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

