Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

