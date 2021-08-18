Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

