Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,192. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $712.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

