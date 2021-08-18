Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,192. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $712.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
