GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

GoodRx stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.78. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

