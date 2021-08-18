Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $347,000 Position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

