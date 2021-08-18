Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,121 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 219.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 64.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.