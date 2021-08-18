Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOGO stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

