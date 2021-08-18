Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,249,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

