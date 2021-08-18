Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

NWFL opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,228 shares of company stock worth $1,670,452. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

