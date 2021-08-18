Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of NewAge worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $3,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.