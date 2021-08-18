Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $564.78 million, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

