Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

