Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE USX opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.