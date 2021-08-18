Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 537,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,994. The company has a market cap of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GSS shares. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

