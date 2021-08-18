GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.34. GoHealth shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 28,456 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -12.45.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

