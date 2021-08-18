Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 132.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,287,000.

SIL opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38.

