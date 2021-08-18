Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of GSL opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $686.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.