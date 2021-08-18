Global Ship Lease, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $686.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

