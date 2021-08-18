Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.28, but opened at $70.34. Global-e Online shares last traded at $74.85, with a volume of 9,503 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

