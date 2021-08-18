Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 434,852 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,852 shares during the period. Titan Machinery makes up approximately 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.23% of Titan Machinery worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,636. The company has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

