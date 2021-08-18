Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ENV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,061. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 277.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

