GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,514.20 ($19.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £76.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,428.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

