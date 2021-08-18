Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

GLAPF stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.