Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

