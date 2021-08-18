Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
Shares of GAIN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.