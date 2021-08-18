George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.90

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$133.90 and last traded at C$133.85, with a volume of 56978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$137.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. On average, research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.3303328 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,960. Insiders have sold a total of 42,666 shares of company stock worth $5,528,520 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

