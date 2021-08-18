Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GEN opened at GBX 670.44 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.20. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 688 ($8.99). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GEN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

