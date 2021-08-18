Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.