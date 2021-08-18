Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ GENE opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genetic Technologies by 2,414.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

